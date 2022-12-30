Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is being accused of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a new lawsuit from a woman who claims to have had a relationship with him when she was a teenage girl.
Julia Holcomb is alleging that Tyler convinced Holcomb’s mother to grant him guardianship over her when she was 16 years old, which paved the way for a sexual relationship from about 1973 to 1976, according to a Rolling Stone report published Thursday. Tyler, who was born in 1948, would have been in his mid-20s at the time.
Holcomb reportedly doesn’t name Tyler in the suit, instead referring to the defendants as Defendant Doe 1 and Does 2 through 50.
The Post has reached out to Tyler’s representatives for comment. Tyler, 74, suffered a drug relapse and “voluntarily” checked into rehab in May.
Holcomb alleges in the suit she was “powerless to resist” Tyler’s “power, fame, and substantial financial ability,” according to news reports.