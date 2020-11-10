New York Post:

She’s a Marvin Gaye song come to life: Mikaela Spielberg is speaking out about appearing in porn, saying her work in the sex industry has been “healing” for her.

The 24-year-old adopted daughter of legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 73, and his actress wife Kate Capshaw, 66, made headlines in February when she was jailed for domestic abuse following a clash with then-fiancé and pro dart player Chuck Pankow, who is 27 years her senior.

The charges were later dropped after successfully completing court-ordered counseling sessions.

The news of her arrest came several days after the public learned that she had launched a career as an independent pornographer on the internet, producing solo videos of her erotic performances from her home in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a new interview with the Daily Beast, the adult webcam actress said her work has been “life-affirming.”

“I felt like had I not done the work I needed to do on myself, and on my relationships, I would have been dead within the year,” she said.

Spielberg has previously been open about her struggles with anxiety, depression, substance abuse and finding herself on the brink of homelessness. Reps for her iconic “E.T.” and “Schindler’s List” director dad have yet to respond to requests for comment.

However, earlier this year, she claimed her high-profile parents were “intrigued” by her new career path — and expressed hopes they would be proud of how she bounced back from a drinking problem that almost took her life “a couple of times” after she turned 21.

