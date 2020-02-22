New York Post:

This week brought a Steven Spielberg blockbuster no one saw coming.

On Wednesday, the director’s daughter Mikaela announced to the world that she is embarking on a film career of her own — as a porn star.

A Spielberg source told The Post that, “As Mikaela said, Steven and Kate are nothing but supportive of her, as they are with all their children.”

But, according to a friend of the family, there’s more to it.

“Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her,” said the family friend. “Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”

