Steven Spielberg breaks his silence on Hamas’ brutal Oct 7 attack against Israel saying: ‘I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against Jews in my lifetime’

"Not since Germany in the ‘30s have I witnessed antisemitism no longer lurking but standing proud…"

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg speaks about antisemitism in the US becoming more overt.

Movie legend Steven Spielberg quietly broke his silence on Hamas’ brutal assault on Israel in a statement saying: ‘I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against Jews in my lifetime.’The Oscar-winner announced that the Shoah Foundation, which he founded in 1994, will begin archiving survivor’s testimony from the attacks in a project titled Countering Antisemitism Through Testimony Collection. Spielberg said it was an effort ‘that will ensure that the voices of survivors will act as a powerful tool to counter the dangerous rise of antisemitism and hate.’Since 1994, the foundation has collected the stories of Holocaust survivors from across the world. ‘Holocaust survivors are the most courageous and brave among us, and their accounts are a lasting testament to the resilience of the human spirit,’ he said.’Both initiatives — recording interviews with survivors of the October 7 attacks and the ongoing collection of Holocaust testimony — seek to fulfill our promise to survivors: that their stories would be recorded and shared in the effort to preserve history and to work toward a world without antisemitism or hate of any kind,’ Spielberg added.

