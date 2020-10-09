The New York Post:

The moderator of the planned second debate between President Trump and Joe Biden sparked objectivity questions after he publicly asked former White House comms chief-turned-Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci for advice, according to a report.

Steve Scully, political editor of C-SPAN and host of “Washington Journal,” sent Scaramucci what apparently was meant to be a private message, Fox News reported.

“@Scaramucci should I respond to trump,” Scully wrote.

“Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down,” responded “The Mooch,” who was famously fired after his rocky 11-day stint as White House communications director in 2018.

The president had told Fox News host Sean Hannity late Thursday that Scully was a “never-Trumper — and I think somebody said he worked for Biden at one point.”

