Steve Scalise Has Serious Problems Getting Votes to Win Speakership

Well over twenty House Republicans from across the ideological spectrum are against Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and will not vote for him on the floor, a source with knowledge told Breitbart News.

Scalise won the nomination for Speaker in a closed door meeting Wednesday, receiving 113 votes. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) received 99 votes, and others voted present or for other candidates.

Scalise’s total was inflated by non-voting delegates who are not permitted to vote on the House floor. He received only 110 of 221 eligible Republican votes, less than half.

Scalise now somehow must gain the support of an overwhelming number of those who did not back him, but the number who have already come out against him is more than enough to sink his nomination.

Among those who have confirmed they will vote the floor for Jordan are Reps. Max Miller (R-OH), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

