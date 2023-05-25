The growing federal budget deficit under President Joe Biden is “not just paper money, it’s resources from the American people,” Chair and Editor of Forbes Media Steve Forbes told Newsmax on Tuesday.

“It’s resources from the American people, who can use those resources better, more productively, than bureaucrats in Washington, who already readying up crony projects that won’t pass the light of day in any private sector,” Forbes told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “Political cronyism is going to explode.”

“The American people are not only going to have a debt, but a weaker economy, and that’s not good for us or the world,” Forbes said.

Regarding the current debt ceiling negotiations between the White House and the House GOP, Forbes predicted that, although there will probably be some concessions made, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will not cave to Biden.

Forbes said he hopes that McCarthy holds out on for however long the extension of the debt ceiling should continue, saying McCarthy should not let it go out too far, but hold out for next spring, in order to hold the Biden administration’s feet to the fire.

“So, you get a couple trillion this year. Not a lot, given the math in Washington, but it’s a start and also sets the stage for setting a base in the 2024 campaign,” Forbes said.

