President Joe Biden is at the wheel as America careens towards a fiscal cliff – and he just slammed the pedal to the metal.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy put forward the Republican Party’s offer to increase the U.S. borrowing limit and stave off a crippling debt default this summer, while at the same time, reining in federal expenditures to start the gradual process of rescuing the country from suicidal levels of spending.

Biden’s response was something akin to, ‘get lost!’

He’s outright refusing to negotiate.

‘That’s the MAGA economic agenda,’ Biden said in a Maryland union hall. ‘It’s not about fiscal discipline, it’s about cutting benefits for folks that they don’t seem to care much about.’

That’s a ridiculous lie.

Previous increases in the debt ceiling have come with conditions, including under President Obama in 2011 when $900 billion in additional borrowing capacity was coupled with $900 billion in spending reductions.

Biden’s scheme is to give Congress only two options: greenlight the waste of more taxpayer dollars or default on America’s debt for the first-time in history.

He’s playing chicken with our children’s future — either Republicans cave or we all go over the edge together. But that’s a false choice.

America can and must meet our obligations and cut spending.

READ MORE