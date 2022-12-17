NY Post

Five of New York City’s billionaires are rolling the dice on gambling in the Big Apple. Each is vying for what is predicted to be a single license to open a legal casino in New York City. Technically, three licenses are on offer for downstate, but it is expected that two of the licenses will go to Ghenting Resorts World at Aqueduct and MGM-Empire City Yonkers (established, successful “racinos” which will further benefit from having table games such as blackjack and paigow poker). Mets owner Steve Cohen, real-estate scion Stefan Soloviev, Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis, Hudson Yards developer Stephen Ross and music mogul Jay-Z are all gunning for that license to win money. As a source in the casino business told The Post, “Every billionaire wants a casino. The epitome of success in the US is to own your own casino.”

