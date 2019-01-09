BREITBART:

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) implied that President Donald Trump’s Tuesday-night Oval Office address resembled Ku Klux Klan “tactics,” further deriding the president’s “audience” as similar to Ku Klux Klan membership.

Cohen tweeted — then soon deleted — a response to presidential biographer Jon Meacham shortly after Trump’s video address to the nation:

Cohen also derided Americans as “plain folks of the land” whose inner souls are embodied by “a downright and complete narcissistic moron” like Trump: