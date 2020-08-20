Former Donald Trump campaign strategist Steve Bannon was arrested aboard a superyacht owned by a Chinese national and charged Thursday with defrauding hundreds of thousands of people as part of a group pledging to use private donations to build a section of border wall.

The circumstances of his arrest – Bannon was on board the 150-foot yacht the Lady May owned by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui in Long Island Sound, off the Connecticut coast, NBC News first reported – provided an odd twist that had a onetime top advisor to the president facing charges of helping swindle contributors by funneling charity donations to one of his partners and funding a ‘lavish’ lifestyle.

DailyMail.com obtained the last photographs of Bannon, hours before federal agents seized him in a dramatic arrest, checking his phone on the $35 million yacht just off Westbrook, CT.

