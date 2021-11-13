NY Post

Steve Bannon, an ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress for flouting a subpoena issued by the Democrat-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Bannon, 67, refused to show up to testify to the committee about the riot that disrupted the Electoral College vote count in Congress. The Justice Department said in a statement that Bannon “is charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents.” Bannon faces a minimum of 60 days in jail if convicted on both counts. Penalties could total up to two years in jail, with fines of up to $2,000, the department said. The House voted 229-202 last month to approve a resolution holding Bannon in contempt. The resolution said Bannon “appears to have played a multi-faceted role in the events of January 6th, and the American people are entitled to hear his first-hand testimony regarding his actions.” The report cites Bannon’s communication with Trump in the days leading up to the attack and “his efforts to plan political and other activity in advance of January 6th,” pointing to his participation in a ‘‘war room’’ organized at the Willard Hotel on Jan. 5. Trump has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to assert executive privilege over White House communications from his time as president to keep the records from being given to the committee. But Bannon was not a government employee at the time. “I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

