Author Stephen King is horrified by a New York publisher’s decision to drop Woody Allen’s memoir.

Hachette Book Group scrapped “Apropos of Nothing,” which was scheduled to come out next month, after Allen’s estranged son, Ronan Farrow, blasted the publisher on Twitter and dozens of employees staged a walkout Thursday. He has been a vocal supporter of his sister, Dylan, who has accused Allen of molesting her as a child.

“The Hachette decision to drop the Woody Allen book makes me very uneasy. It’s not him; I don’t give a damn about Mr. Allen. It’s who gets muzzled next that worries me,” King tweeted Friday evening.

“Once you start, the next one is always easier,” he added moments later.

