FOX NEWS:

In a social media post on Saturday, a writer for CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” seemingly celebrated the damage done to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation during his bruising and bitterly partisan confirmation battle.

“Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life,” the writer, Ariel Dumas, posted on Twitter. Dumas later briefly made her account private, preventing others from viewing her posts without her approval.

Her tweet came as the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court by a 50-48 vote, with Republicans saying that the several allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct brought against him simply lacked sufficient corroboration and credibility.

Dumas apologized on Sunday, claiming she was being “sarcastic” because Kavanaugh’s elevation to the Supreme Court demonstrated that his life had not, in fact, been entirely derailed by the accusations as some Republicans had claimed.