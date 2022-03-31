STUDY FINDS:

It’s no secret that drinking lots of water and staying hydrated is essential for robust, strong health in general. Now, researchers from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute reports consistently staying well-hydrated may also lower your risk for heart failure.

We’re not just talking about a single day or week of extra H2O. Scientists clarify that a lifetime’s worth of hydration not only supports overall essential body functioning but also appears to reduce one’s risk of developing any severe heart problems in the future.

Heart failure, which refers to when the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs, impacts over 6.2 million Americans – just over two percent of the entire U.S. population. It is also more common in older adults (ages 65+).

READ MORE