Seven bikers were killed on a rural highway when a pickup towing a flatbed trailer plowed into a group of 10 motorcyclists from a club for Marine Corps veterans as they rode to a charity event in New Hampshire on Friday night. Three others were hospitalized and the dead victims were believed to include include five Marine veterans and two others from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. The accident happened on a two-lane highway near Randolph, New Hampshire, when the bikers were en route to the American Legion #82 in Gorham, New Hampshire. The names of the dead were not being released until the victims’ families were notified. Authorities identified the driver of the 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, who worked for Westfield Transport, based in Springfield, Massachusetts. He survived the accident and was not immediately charged with any offense.

