‘Stay Home’: Feds Tell San Francisco Workers To Telecommute Due To Crime Wave

Crime is so bad near San Francisco’s US Department of Health and Human Services federal building that officials have advised hundreds of employees to work remotely for the foreseeable future.

Citing public safety concerns outside the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on Seventh Street – which houses several federal agencies including the HHS, the Department of Labor, the Department of Transportation and Nancy Pelosi’s office – officials issued the stay-home recommendation in an Aug. 4 memo to regional leaders. “In light of the conditions at the (Federal Building) we recommend employees … maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future,” according to a copy of the memo by HHS Assistant Secretary for Administration Cheryl R. Campbell, and obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, which notes that the area surrounding the building is home to ‘one of the city’s most brazen open-air drug markets.’ “This recommendation should be extended to all Region IX employees, including those not currently utilizing telework flexibilities,” the memo continues, referring to the federal government’s zone governing California and other Western states.

READ MORE