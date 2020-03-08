The Sun:

SHOCKING footage shows cabin crew tackling an airline passenger who deliberately coughed on staff, it is claimed.

The dramatic unverified video was allegedly filmed on board a Thai Airways flight in Shanghai on Friday.

The clip was shared online by YouTube user Fugu M, who claimed the plane had landed at the city’s Pudong International Airport but was left waiting seven hours for a gate as a result of tighter coronavirus screening.

Tensions on board boiled over when a female passenger started deliberately coughing on staff to get them to open the doors and let her off, according to Fugu M.

