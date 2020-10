Breitbart:

Rioters toppled statues of Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday night — the latest attacks on monuments in several months of left-wing unrest.

Statue being pulled down a bit ago, posted by this account, which seems to be Tracy Molina.

Statue being pulled down a bit ago, posted by this account, which seems to be Tracy Molina. https://t.co/h6xrGqOOtk #Portland pic.twitter.com/Z4vPsGdnht — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 12, 2020

And here is a local TV report (featuring a very ‘indigenous’ looking reporter) that shows damage to the Historical Museum and the self-hating white Museum Director’s response

Video courtesy of KGW News 9

Read more at Breitbart