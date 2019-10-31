BREITBART:

Crime statistics in the French capital show a continued surge in violent crime, with some areas of the city seeing as much as a 70 per cent rise in violent incidents.

The statistics, which were sent to the various mayors of the districts of the Paris region, show a nine per cent rise in violent attacks for a total of more than 35,000 assaults since the start of this year alone, according to analysis by Le Figaro.

The 4th arrondissement of Paris has seen one of the sharpest rises in violent incidents linked to robberies with 487 offences reported so far this year, up 70 per cent from the previous 285. The 1st arrondissement, which contains the world-famous Louvre museum, saw a rise of 40 per cent.

There is now an average of 650 offences of property damage every single day in the French capital. In the 4th arrondissement, cases have jumped by 31 per cent.

Mayor of the 15th arrondissement Philippe Goujon, a member of the centre-right Republicans, called for a plan to stop the high number of burglaries.