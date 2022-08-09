STATEMENT BY TIMOTHY HEAD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FAITH & FREEDOM COALITION, ON MAR-A-LAGO RAID:

DULUTH, Ga., August 9, 2022 — The FBI’s raid of President Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago serves as a chilling illustration to all Americans of how low the Radical Left is willing to stoop to perpetuate a false narrative about a former president of the United States. We need to call this what it is — a partisan political attack against a likely 2024 presidential candidate. This is the way of Mao, Stalin, and Castro, not Washington, Adams, and Lincoln. It is totalitarian and un-American. If the Left continues to weaponize our Justice system and banish its political opponents to dungeons and gulags, the remaining blossoms of freedom and democracy will die on the vine. The situation serves as a reminder of the importance of voting for pro-freedom candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. As the Left continues to steer our nation toward chaos, it is becoming increasingly clear that we must all show up to fight for America’s future this November.

About the Faith & Freedom Coalition

The Faith and Freedom Coalition is a national grassroots movement of over 2 million conservatives and people of faith in support of time-honored values, stronger families, and individual freedom. Learn more about Faith & Freedom at www.ffcoalition.com.