Fox News:

California has imposed some of the strictest lockdown measures of any state but continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in California despite unprecedented lockdowns and restrictions aimed at curbing the spreading of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the state surpassed 2 million confirmed cases and beds at many intensive care units are running dangerously low. In Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the virus in California, the county Department of Public Health on Thursday said around 14,000 residents were testing positive for COVID-19 each day and hospitals were admitting 1,000 new coronavirus patients daily.

As of Thursday, the state reported nearly 24,000 deaths and more than 39,000 new cases and 312 deaths in the 24-hour period since Wednesday.

One health expert called the surge a “viral tsunami,” the Daily Mail reported. State leaders have reached out to Australia and Taiwan to fill 3,000 temporary healthcare work positions as hospital remain overwhelmed.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, warned that strict lockdown measures would be enacted regionally when ICU bed capacity dips under the 15% mark. Days later, Los Angeles County was put under the new lockdown orders.

Read more at Fox News