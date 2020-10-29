New York Post:

A state trooper assigned to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s security detail got hot and heavy with one of New York’s first daughters — and was soon transferred to a post near the Canadian border, The Post has learned.

Trooper Dane Pfeiffer, 35, met Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, 25, through his job as one of her dad’s bodyguards, sources said.

They began dating about seven months ago — after she moved into the Executive Mansion in Albany due to the coronavirus pandemic — and Cuomo learned about the relationship a short time later, sources said.

Pfeiffer’s relationship with Kennedy-Cuomo mandated his removal from her dad’s protective detail due to “the protocol of dignitary protection,” according to a law enforcement source familiar with the matter.

On May 24, Pfeiffer requested a “voluntary transfer” to Troop B in northeastern New York, a state police spokesman said. Pfeiffer began his career there after graduating from the State Police Academy in 2015, records show.

“He was transferred to keep him away from the daughter because the governor didn’t like whatever they were doing,” a source familiar with the situation said.

The move failed to cool the couple’s ardor and Pfeiffer routinely returns to the Executive Mansion to pick up Kennedy-Cuomo for dates, further upsetting the governor, a source said.

Pfeiffer wasn’t found to have committed misconduct and his transfer to a state police station in Plattsburgh — about 160 miles north of the Capitol, and about 25 miles south of the Canadian border — didn’t go on his record as official discipline, sources said.

Read more at The New York Post