WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Photos from a fundraising event for a Democratic state senator in Illinois surfaced over the weekend showing a mock assassination of President Trump, prompting apologies and condemnation.

A political fundraiser for @SenatorSandoval simulates an assassination attempt against a mock @realDonaldTrump decked out in Mexican garb. Looks like a man pointed a fake assault weapon at the fake President to pose for a picture. pic.twitter.com/MlT9zjB1mn August 17, 2019

The pictures from a fundraiser for Sen. Martin Sandoval were initially posted on Facebook by a woman who attended the event and shows a man pointing a fake gun at someone wearing a Trump mask and a Mexican costume. Donors paid a minimum of $250 to attend Sandoval’s golf outing in Winfield, Illinois, located just outside of Chicago.

Although he does not appear in the photo of the mock assassination, the 55-year-old Sandoval is seen posing with the man who held the fake gun. It is unclear if Sandoval was aware of the mock assassination.