School employees in one state might be feeling happier these days after learning the bar for failing could be lowered, and by a lot.

The North Carolina legislature is considering a change in the grading system for the state’s public schools.

The bill in question would be based on a 15-point scale, rather than a 10-point scale for grades.

That would mean only scores lower than 39 percent would qualify for an F grade for schools, a far cry from the current 60 percent failure mark in the state and most others.

Student grades would be unaffected by the changing scale system, but would allow underperforming schools to continue operating.