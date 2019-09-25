BREITBART:

A member of the Los Angeles City Council is set to introduce a resolution Wednesday calling on California Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a “state of emergency” regarding the state’s growing homeless population.

In an op-ed in the Los Angeles Daily News on Tuesday, city council member Joe Buscaino wrote that state and local bureaucracies were preventing the city from helping homeless people and cleaning up the streets:

During the past several years, my staff and I have been working tirelessly to secure funding and approval for projects that will move people experiencing homelessness from sidewalk encampments into housing, including nearly 300 temporary emergency shelter beds, 500 permanent supportive housing units, and a homeless storage facility.

We have also worked to develop immediate and near-term solutions that address the real world, street-level consequences of sidewalk encampments, and help protect public health and safety; including mobile restrooms, mobile showers, storage, off-street safe parking, and even hiring homeless individuals to pick up litter.

Each of these solutions has been implemented at an excruciatingly slow pace, with roadblocks and red tape imposed by numerous government bureaucracies — including several in our own city — at every step of the way.