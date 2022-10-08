Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over the ongoing flood of migrants into the Big Apple — warning that they’re pushing the city’s shelter population to an all-time high and will cost taxpayers $1 billion for housing and social services.

“This is unsustainable,” Adams said.

“New York City is doing all we can but we are reaching the outer limit of our ability to help.”

But in a live speech and a Q&A session with reporters at City Hall, Adams continued putting the blame on everyone but himself and Gotham’s well-deserved reputation as a generous “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants.

Instead, he took shots at Republican governors for relocating migrants from the southern border region to Democratic enclaves in the northern US.

“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America, and it’s being accelerated by American political dynamics,” he said.

“This crisis is not of our own making but one that will affect everyone in this city now and in the months ahead.”

Hizzoner also again refused to fault President Biden for his controversial border policies but finally called on the mayor of El Paso, fellow Democrat Oscar Leeser, to stop sending busloads of migrants to the Big Apple.

