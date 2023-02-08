Did they, or didn’t they?
For a surreal moment — just as Joe Biden prepared to deliver his State of the Union speech — his wife Jill Biden stole the show by appearing to plant a kiss smack on the lips of the vice president’s husband.
It happened in a heartbeat: after sweeping into Congress to cheers, the first lady made her way over to the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, and clasped his hand.
Then, in a moment destined to go viral, they leaned in for a friendly embrace — but at least one of them appears to have miscalculated and the result was a kiss either on, or very, very close, to the lips.
“Smooch of the Union,” teased the New York Post tabloid — zooming in on photos of what it declared without a doubt to have been a kiss on the mouth.
Other close-ups of the embrace seemed to show Biden’s kiss landing just to one side of Kamala Harris’s husband’s mouth.