The Epoch Times:

Idaho must pay for an inmate’s gender reassignment surgery, a federal court ruled on Aug. 23.

Mason Dean Edmo, 31, was convicted of sexually abusing a child under 16 years old, according to jail records. He is slated to remain in prison until July 2021.

Edmo, who now goes by the name Adree and says he is a woman, wants to get surgery that will remove his male anatomy in his effort to transition into a female. Because Edmo is a male, he has been held in a men’s prison.