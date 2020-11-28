Just the News:

More than two dozen state legislators have submitted a resolution seeking to decertify Pennsylvania’s election results, saying there is proof of “substantial irregularities and improprieties associated with mail-in balloting.”

The resolution introduced late Friday by 26 House Republicans must be acted upon by end of business Monday, when the current legislative session ends. It had not been scheduled for a vote as of early Saturday.

“It is absolutely imperative that we take these steps if we are to ensure public trust in our electoral system,” the lawmakers said in a press release announcing their actions. “Faith in government begins with faith in the elections which select that government. Just as Pennsylvania led the founding of our nation, Pennsylvania should also lead the way by making sure our commonwealth continues to stand as a keystone in our nation where free and fair elections are of paramount concern, no matter the final outcome of those elections.”

The resolution stated that the “selection of presidential electors and other statewide electoral contest results in this Commonwealth is in dispute” and that the Secretary of State’s office and Gov. Tom Wolfe should “withdraw or vacate the certification of presidential electors.”

It was introduced just three days after President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, made a presentation before a legislative body alleging fraud and misconduct in Pennsylvania’s election, claims that Democratic leaders of the state dismissed.

You can read the full resolution here.

