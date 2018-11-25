NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Next stop, the third largest city in the state: Homelessville, N.Y. Alarming new data compiled by Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi and the Coalition for the Homeless found that 254,866 New Yorkers were homeless at some point over the past year, a number exceeding the population of every community statewide except New York City and Buffalo. Even worse, roughly three out of every five homeless New Yorkers were of school age — up a staggering 68% since 2011, the numbers indicate. “Things are really bad,” said Shelly Nortz, of the Coalition for the Homeless. “We’re not even treading water on addressing homelessness. It’s a problem that manifests itself in ways that are both seen and unseen.” According to the data provided by the coalition and Hevesi, 129,803 men, women and children were in the New York City shelter system at some point in 2017-18. There were also 76,836 homeless students in New York City who are not in shelters, including those who live in housing belonging to someone else. Another 38,180 students are homeless in other parts of the state. “That number is going up astronomically,” Nortz said of school-age homelessness. Hevesi, the Queens Democrat who chairs the Assembly Social Services Committee, said the state relies too much on shelters rather than finding ways to keep people in their homes.

