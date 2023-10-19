State Dept urges ‘worldwide caution’ for US citizens overseas, due to ‘potential for terrorist attacks’

The US State Department is warning Americans abroad, anywhere in the world, that due to “increased tensions,” US citizens are at risk for “terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions.”

The State Department urges Americans in foreign countries to exercise the following precautions:

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.

