The State Department is urging America’s embassies across Europe to not repost a tweet from the US Embassy in Kyiv that called Russia’s attack on a nuclear plant “a war crime,” according to multiple reports.

An internal message obtained by NBC News and CNN revealed the Department has warned the embassies to avoid sharing language posted by the Kyiv outpost, or delete their post if they already have.

“All – do not/not retweet Embassy Kyiv’s tweet on shelling of the facility being a possible war crime,” the message reportedly reads. “If you have retweeted it – un-retweet it ASAP.”

The warning comes just hours after the Kyiv embassy tweeted in response to the overnight Russian assault on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest facility of its kind in Europe.

