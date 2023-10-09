State Department confirms NINE Americans were killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel

Nine Americans were killed in Israel during Hamas ‘ massive terrorist attack, the State Department said Monday.

It is unclear how many American citizens were injured in the attacks, and whether any are being held hostage by the Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

While the names of those killed are not yet released State Department spokesman Matt Miller said Monday morning that the agency is in touch with their families ‘and providing all appropriate consular assistance.’

‘We cannot confirm that [Americans were taken hostage] at this point,’ he told CNN on Monday morning. ‘There are reports of that, but there are Americans who are unaccounted for, and our first priority is to locate those Americans, find out what their status is in the coming hours and days.’

As of Monday morning, more than 700 Israelis are confirmed dead – and on Sunday it was revealed more than 2,000 were injured in the attack. This does not include those still being held hostage in Gaza, the number of which is unknown but thought to be in the hundreds at least.

