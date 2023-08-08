State Bars Catholic Couple From Fostering Due To Traditional Beliefs About Marriage And Gender  

Daily Caller A Catholic couple is suing Massachusetts state officials after allegedly being told they were unable to foster children due to their religious beliefs about marriage and sexuality, according to court documents. Mike and Catherine “Kitty” Burke went through the process to get certified to begin fostering children in 2022, but were reportedly deemed unfit by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) after a series of home visits, according to court documents. The couple filed a lawsuit Tuesday with the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, arguing that the state was deliberately discriminating against them because of their faith. “After months of interviews and training, and after years of heartbreak, we were on the verge of finally becoming parents,” the Burkes said in a press release. “We were absolutely devastated to learn that Massachusetts would rather children sleep in the hallways of hospitals than let us welcome children in need into our home.” The Burkes had several home visits, but found that most of the questions pertained to their beliefs on gender, sexuality and marriage, according to the lawsuit. The couple said that a child who identifies as LGBTQ would not receive less love from them, but Kitty added that she felt that they should live a “chaste life” and Mike explained that he would like to have conversations with the child about it.

