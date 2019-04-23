METRO UK:

A starving man denied vital benefits after being deemed ‘fit to find work’ despite being unable to even stand, has died.

Stephen Smith, 64, died on Monday last week after suffering from a number of severe health problems.

His case hit the headlines when shocking photographs of his emaciated body weighing just six stone were published following the ruling he was fit and capable of finding work.

The pictures showed Stephen, of Liverpool, in his hospital bed where he had been admitted with pneumonia.

But he was forced to get a pass out from hospital to go and fight the decision by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) which repeatedly denied him benefits.