Startling look inside Hamas tunnel where Israeli hostages were kept in horrific conditions

Israel’s military gave a startling inside look Thursday at a key Hamas tunnel in southern Gaza — after finding proof that some of the terrorists’ hostages had been held there in horrific conditions.The tunnel was discovered by the Israel Defense Forces’s Commando Brigade and other special forces in Khan Younis, southern Gaza’s largest city that has seen the most intense fighting in recent weeks.“After investigating the tunnel, it can be said that there were Israeli hostages in it,” the IDF said after DNA was found of some of the captives.Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF’s chief spokesman, did not say what exactly was found in the tunnel, nor what the DNA was found on.He also did not identify the hostages traced there, nor reveal if they are believed to be alive — merely saying the hostages had been held in “difficult conditions.”A video tour uploaded on social media shows the sprawling underground tunnel system, which was accessed via ladder through an 8-foot shaft located “in the heart of a civilian area” in Khan Younis.

READ MORE