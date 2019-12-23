PAGE SIX:

Armie Hammer, Sofia Richie, Alessandra Ambrosio and a host of other celebs are being slammed as “sellouts” for attending a music festival in Saudi Arabia to promote the controversial kingdom.

Models such Elsa Hosk, Winnie Harlow, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, actors including Ryan Phillippe and Ed Westwick, Scott Disick and an array of influencers traveled to Riyadh for the MDL Beast festival last weekend — with many posting photos of themselves on social media with messages praising the Middle Eastern nation. “The Social Network” star Hammer — who said in one post that the festival was “truly special” and “felt like a cultural shift” — and Phillippe were pictured wearing traditional Arab dress and headwear.

Richie and Disick stayed at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, the same hotel where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman imprisoned over 200 his political opponents, including members of his own family, from 2017. Some were reportedly tortured — with a high-level general said to have been tortured to death — at the five star hotel.