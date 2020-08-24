Zero Hedge:

A weed vending machine, the first of its kind, recently debuted at Strawberry Fields dispensary in Pueblo, Colorado, allows Coloradans to purchase cannabis in a contactless environment, reported The Know.

Matt Frost, the founder and CEO of Anna, the company behind the vending machines, said these “tricked out vending machines” are designed for customers to purchase flower, edibles, and vape oils without interacting with humans.

Frost said Starbuds in Aurora could soon be the second site for the machines. He explains the benefits:

“There are experienced cannabis customers who don’t necessarily need that one-on-one interaction with a budtender. They know what they want before they walk in, they’re ready to go in and out. By doing this we’re giving more time back to the people who do need hand-holding and want that education from a live person,” Frost said.

He added, “with COVID and social distancing and contactless, definitely, we have an appeal there, as well.”

Read more at Zero Hedge