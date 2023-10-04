Starbucks to shut down 7 San Francisco stores amid rising crime

Starbucks is the latest retailer to announce it is fleeing San Francisco’s crime-infested downtown core.

According to The San Francisco Business Times, the coffee giant is closing seven locations in the crime-plagued downtown core, including in SoMa, the Financial District, and Union Square, effective Oct. 22.

The company’s regional vice president for Northern California Jessica Borton, told district managers in a note on Monday that the closures are due to “a standard process of evaluating our store portfolio annually.”

Borton added that the employees at the shuttered stores can transfer to other locations in the area.

She noted, “There are several factors Starbucks considers when tasked with the tough decision of closing a store, but it is all part of ensuring a healthy store portfolio.”

Starbucks is another in the seemingly never-ending exodus of businesses from the Golden City which has included, Nordstrom, AT&T, Cinemark, Old Navy, Whole Foods, and T-Mobile.

