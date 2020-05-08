NEW YORK POST

Starbucks plans to reopen 85 percent of its locations under modified operations and hours across the US by the end of the week, the coffee giant announced.

The company’s mobile app — already used by about 20 million customers — will be optimized for voice ordering through Siri, curbside pickup, entryway handoff, and improved drive-thru experiences, according to a letter CEO and president Kevin Johnson wrote to customers Monday.

“We are putting immense emphasis on the safest and most convenient way for customers to order their favorites from Starbucks,” Johnson said.

The company will “shift toward more cashless experiences, knowing that the handling of cash creates consumer concerns about the spread of viruses,” according to Johnson.

