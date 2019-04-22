BUSINESS INSIDER:

Starbucks’ efforts to address opioid use and improperly disposed needles in its bathrooms are expanding.

Starbucks stores in at least 25 US markets have installed needle-disposal boxes in bathrooms in recent months. By this summer, the chain aims to have installed sharps boxes in bathrooms in all regions where such action has been deemed necessary.

The coffee giant also allows local district managers or store managers to put in requests to have sharps-disposal boxes installed in their locations’ bathrooms.

“We are always working and listening to our partners on ways we can better support them when it comes to issues like these,” Starbucks representative Reggie Borges said in an email to Business Insider.

Starbucks has been testing solutions in recent months as workers’ safety concerns have mounted, with thousands of employees signing a petition calling for Starbucks to place needle-disposal boxes in high-risk bathrooms.