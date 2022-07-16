On Tuesday, Starbucks announced that it would be closing sixteen stores across the US by July 31, citing safety concerns amid rising levels of crime.

Footage from an internal meeting obtained by The Post Millennial on Wednesday, shows CEO Howard Schultz explaining in detail why so many locations have had to shut their doors.

Schultz began by pointing out the fact that many parts of the country have become “unsafe,” causing the company to close stores that, he says, “are not unprofitable.”

He explained that the decision was made following nearly sixty “co-creation sessions.”

“In all of those sessions,” Schultz continued, “it has shocked me that the primary concerns that our retail partners have is their own personal safety.” He cited the issues of mental health, homelessness, and crime, lamenting “what happens in our bathrooms.”

EXCLUSIVE: Today at an internal meeting CEO Howard Schultz said: "Starbucks is a window into America… we are facing things in which the stores were not built for… we're listening to our people and closing stores, & this is just the beginning. There are gonna be many more. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/E9ayQqSmB8 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) July 13, 2022

He referred to Starbucks as “a window into America,” pointing out that the company has locations in every community that are now being used in ways they “were not built for.”

“So we’re listening to our people and closing stores,” Schultz added. “This is just the beginning, there are gonna be many more.”

“In my view,” Schultz said, “at the local, state, and federal level, these governments across the country and leaders … have abdicated their responsibility in fighting crime and addressing mental illness.”

