THE LA TIMES:

The young man walking back and forth from his seat to the packaged food section in the Starbucks store looked suspicious, recounted a store manager. In the past, she said, she might have asked him to leave.

Instead of confronting him, or calling the police, the manager talked to the man — who said he was hungry and homeless. She said she then gave him and a friend breakfast.

The anonymous incident was recounted in a much-anticipated report released Wednesday as Starbucks Corp. seeks to mend its reputation after a highly publicized confrontation in Philadelphia last April, when a store manager called police on two black patrons who later said they were waiting for a business meeting to start before ordering.

In response to the Philadelphia uproar, Starbucks now is training employees to treat anyone who walks in the door as a customer, whether they intend to make a purchase or not. The fresh take on Starbucks’ longtime goal of creating a “third space” — a public place for interaction and leisure away from home and work — offers a fresh set of challenges, employees said in the report prepared for the company by a law firm to measure progress on diversity and inclusion.

“In each of my listening sessions, partners shared how difficult it is to achieve this goal in communities that are deeply affected by addiction, mental illness or homelessness,” former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder, who assisted with the study, wrote in a letter included in the 67-page report from Covington & Burling. “These conversations highlighted a powerful tension between Starbucks’ efforts to create a welcoming third place on the one hand, and the realities of life in our most vulnerable communities on the other.”

Overall, the report found that Starbucks has improved already-robust diversity and inclusion policies since April. But it still has work to do to prevent an embarrassing repeat of what happened in Philadelphia — mostly related to training and staffing in vulnerable areas where homelessness or mental illness may be more prevalent.

With more than 14,000 Starbucks cafes in the U.S., there are lots of opportunities for incidents to arise with an open-door policy. One group of employees — which Starbucks calls partners — had to call for emergency medical aid after a woman gave birth in their store’s bathroom, Holder said in his summary, calling some of the stories of in-store experiences “stunning.” Other partners shared equally disturbing, if less dramatic, examples of having to navigate highly charged, or potentially violent, interactions.