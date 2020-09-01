Indianapolis, IN – A Starbucks barista posted a video to TikTok on Sunday calling for “more dead cops” that showed him behind the counter preparing a special poisonous “Blue Lives Matter” drink recipe that called for more than a cup of bleach.

The Police Tribune reviewed the video, which has since been deleted from TikTok, that showed a Starbucks cup sitting on the counter with the words “Blue Lives Matter” written on the side of it.

The caption on the video read “All I want for Christmas is more dead cops.”

