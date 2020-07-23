The U.S. Sun:

RUSSIA has enraged the west by test-firing a weapon designed to knock out other satellites and “threaten the peaceful use of space”.

The Kremlin’s military push to use weapons in space puts “US and Allied space assets at serious risk”, the US Space Command has warned.

Researchers said they have “evidence that Russia conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon.”

They said: “On July 15, Russia injected a new object into orbit from Cosmos 2543.”

This is the same Russian satellite which was spotted earlier this year stalking spy satellite USA 245 – which snaps intelligence photos of Earth for the Pentagon.

On its website, Vladimir Putin’s space agency ROSCOSMOS says its satellite was launched on November 25 from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, a sprawling launch site 500 miles north of Moscow, which it described as “part of Russian Space Forces” and “a large testing base”.

At the time, the Kremlin said it was only used to check up on other Russian satellites.

“The spacecraft, created on the basis of a unified multifunctional space platform, is launched into the target orbit from which the state of domestic satellites can be monitored,” according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defence.

It said: “The optical equipment of the spacecraft also allows you to take pictures of the Earth’s surface.”

