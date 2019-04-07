NY POST

A senior gymnast from Auburn University had to be carted out in a stretcher from an NCAA gymnastics regional event on Friday after a serious leg injury during her floor routine. Samantha Cerio was making her first pass at the Baton Rouge Regional, attempting a handspring double front with a blind landing when she made the hard landing and fell to the mat. “It was pretty tough to watch,” Auburn coach Jeff Graba said after the meet, according to Nola.com. “She’s a trouper. The last thing she said was, ‘Go help the girls.’ The girls rallied around her. They’re doing this for her right now.”

