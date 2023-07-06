Once upon a time, the purpose of college was to facilitate the pursuit of obtaining top-level expertise for application in adulthood, specifically in a career path. Be it in the classroom, or for SEC schools on the football field, the idea was taking the topic at hand to a higher level, thus assisting the student’s plans to go higher in life. Given the cost of college these days — for example, one year’s worth of tuition and fees at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, for an undergraduate currently runs $58,416 — it behooves even the most deep pockets-blessed student to utilize their time and money wisely. Go for that which demonstrates the best chance of providing gainful employment after graduation, especially now that the Supreme Court has declared itself the king of killjoy by letting the kiddos know that, yes, you do have to pay back your student loans. Naturally, nothing screams hire me-oriented higher education more than spending time in class listening to Taylor Swift albums. And no, I’m not joking.

Stanford University student Ava Jeffs is in her professor era. The rising sophomore and lifelong Swiftie — a term used to describe fans of pop music icon Taylor Swift — is creating the curriculum for a new English class that examines the singer’s songwriting over the course of her career.

There’s more, of course. Jeffs said: The whole goal of the class is to dive into the art of songwriting, exploring the interplay between literary references and lyricism and storytelling in Taylor Swift’s entire discography, taking it one album at a time and trying to look at the evolution of using songwriting as a narrative form. It will draw parallels to classic works of literature and poetry in each album and gain a deeper understanding of the narrative power of music.

Um … okay then. Far be it from me to debate the lyrical substance of any given Taylor Swift composition. Or, for that matter, her music’s artistic merits. Suffice it to say neither is my cup of tea; your mileage may vary. That duly noted, a brief examination — all at a significantly lower cost than attending Stanford — suggests itself.

Read more