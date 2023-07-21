The president of Stanford University has resigned as questions about the validity and sourcing of his research continued to swirl. President Marc Tessier-Lavigne made the news public in a statement on Wednesday, adding that he was cleared of “any fraud or falsification of scientific data.” This comes as the DEI dean at the school also resigned.

Stanford University was recently named in the Missouri v. Biden internet censorship case, in which a judge issued an injunction against the Biden administration over concerns that they are engaging in censorship through contacts with social media companies and research facilities. There were concerns, the judge wrote, “that the White House was coordinating with the Stanford Internet Observatory (which was operating the Virality Project).”

The Biden administration is alleged by the Attorney General of Missouri, as well as those of several other states, to have been coordinating with the Virality Project to direct the messaging surrounding Covid and the hastily made Covid vaccines.

It was revealed via the Twitter Files in March that Stanford and the Virality Project also worked to censot “stories of true vaccine side effects.” The Virality Project in league with the Biden administration termed the first-hand accounts of side effects from people taking the vaccine equated to a “disinformation event.” The Stanford Virality Project also took issue with the Covid “lab leak” theory, which is now widely believed to be true.

READ MORE