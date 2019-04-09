NEW YORK POST:

A Stanford University student who lied about her sailing credentials has been kicked out amid fallout from the college admission scandal, the school announced.

The unnamed student, who is a female according to the school’s student-run paper The Stanford Daily and was mentioned in federal court transcripts, lost all of the class credits she’d earned and was recently expelled, the school said on their website.

“We determined that some of the material in the student’s application is false and, in accordance with our policies, have rescinded admission. Any credits earned have also been vacated. The student is no longer on Stanford’s campus,” the school wrote on its website on April 2.

The student was one of three linked to hefty contributions made to the school through the Key Worldwide Foundation—the sham nonprofit used by William “Rick” Singer to pay off coaches and other university staff as part of his elaborate scam.